IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Sensational Feat After Scoring Half Century Against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in a rich vein of form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. On Friday night, Yashasvi brought up his fifth half-century this season to set a new record in the history of the tournament. So far, he has notched up a century and five half-centuries this season. With 625 runs to his name, he is currently the highest run scorer amongst the uncapped players in an IPL season. With this feat, the RR batter has edged past former Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) Shaun Marsh.

Marsh had claimed 616 runs in the inaugural edition of the competition in 2008. Jaiswal also became the first Indian uncapped player to score 600 or more runs in a single edition of IPL. He pulled off a fine knock of 50 off 36 balls in Dharamsala to guide Rajasthan to a four-wicket win against Punjab Kings.

Advertisement

Chasing a target of 188, Rajasthan Royals suffered an early blow as they lost Jos Buttler in the second over. But Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal weathered the storm by stitching a solid partnership of 73 runs. While Padikkal departed after scoring 51, Jaiswal succeeded to stay at the crease a bit longer. Jaiswal slammed eight boundaries to register his half-century. The left-handed batter currently occupies the second spot on the IPL Orange Cap 2023 list. Rajasthan, eventually, scored the winning runs with two balls to spare.

Batting first, Punjab Kings had registered a formidable total of 187. Navdeep Saini picked up three wickets in the game to emerge as Rajasthan Royals’ best performer in the bowling unit. The four-wicket triumph leaves Sanju Samson’s men at the fifth spot in IPL 2023 standings. The Rajasthan-based franchise have so far collected 14 points from as many games this season. The last-over victory against Punjab helped Rajasthan to keep their playoffs alive.

Advertisement

Following the game, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson did admit that he was “shocked" to see his side’s position on the points table after the completion of the league stage.

“We have a quality team and it is a little shocking to see where we stand on the table. I have been talking about Jasiwal almost every game. He has shown maturity. It feels he has played 100 T20Is," Samson said.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the 16th edition of the IPL. After playing 14 matches in IPL 2023, Punjab could manage to claim six wins.