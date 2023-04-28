‘I Keep Speaking to Seniors like Dhoni Sir and Virat Bhai and …’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Revels in Glory as RR Return to Winning Ways

Yashasvi Jaiswal credited his hard work and the skills he has picked up while talking to senior players like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli after his 77-run masterclass guided Rajasthan Royals to a 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Even CSK skipper Dhoni praised Jaiswal for his innings which helped set up the platform and enabled the Royals to score 202/5 while they restricted the Yellow Army to 170/6 in return.

Jaiswal won his second Player of the Match award in IPL 2023 season, and when asked by Murali Karthik to pick which one was more special, the youngster said that he enjoyed both of his performances.

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Jaiswal was asked about his preparation for IPL 2023 season, but he insisted that he wasn’t doing anything special this year, it was just the hard-working he had been doing in past years that bore him the fruit.

“I enjoyed both (on which POTM award he liked better). I was trying to hit the ball but I was aware which side the wind was blowing, but I was also clear in the mind that I have to go and play good cricketing shots," said the 21-year-old.

Even MS Dhoni stated in his post-match comments that Jaiswal took calculated risks and played some good cricket, and the Royals’ opening batter said that he just learning his lessons while talking to some of the senior players.

“It is not about just this season, I have been putting in the effort with the team management and I keep speaking to senior players like Dhoni sir and Virat bhai," he added.

“I enjoy pressure and want to be there when there is pressure. I was only thinking of keeping my strike rate high and I knew we need 200 to defend on this surface," Jaiswal stated further.

Rajasthan Royals were playing in their 200th match and they ensured that they picked up their first win in Jaipur in IPL 2023, and also did the double over CSK having defeated Dhoni’s side by 3 runs earlier this season.

Courtesy of their latest win, the Royals climbed to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points from 8 games replacing CSK who slipped to third, the Yellow Army were level on points with RR and Gujarat Titans but had an inferior net run rate.

