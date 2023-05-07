Trends :Playoffs QualificationMI VS RCBMI VS RCB Dream11Rinku SinghAsia Cup
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Trails Only Rishabh Pant For Elusive IPL Milestone, Surpasses Shubman Gill-Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second-youngest player to score 1000 runs in IPL, behind only Rishabh Pant while the RR openers surpassed the likes of Sanju Samson

Last Updated: May 07, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored just 35 runs against Sunrisers but achieved a massive milestone (Sportzpics)
Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a sublime year so far in IPL 2023, and although the Rajasthan Royals opener could only score 35 runs in 18 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, May 7, he surpassed a massive milestone and is now just behind Rishabh Pant in an elusive IPL club.

Jaiswal became the second-youngest player to score 1000 runs in IPL, behind only Rishabh Pant. Against Sunrisers, Jaiswal’s 35-run knock came to an end abruptly as he started well.

The 21-year-old smashed five boundaries and two sixes before he fell prey to T Natarajan on Marco Jansen’s delivery.

Jaiswal thus notched a massive personal milestone as he joined the IPL’s 1000-run club and became only the second-youngest player behind Pant to achieve the illustrious feat.

Yashasvi is currently 21 years and 130 days when he went past the 1000-run mark, whereas Rishabh was 20 years and 218 days old when he crossed the 1000-run mark in IPL.

Jaiswal further managed to achieve the milestone faster than the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Devdutt Padikkal.

With his brief 35-run knock on Sunday, Jaiswal took his tally to 442 runs in 10 matches. He helped Rajasthan Royals get off to a promising start as the youngster stitched together an opening stand of 54 runs with Jos Buttler.

Against Sunrisers, Jaiswal also became the leading Indian run-getter in IPL 2023 season, trailing RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for the Orange Cap.

Buttler’s bat has been silent for the past few games, he won the IPL Orange Cap last year but has failed to continue that form, however, against the Sunrisers the Englishman smashed a fifty in 32 balls.

Jaiswal had smashed a century earlier this season in the 1000th match of IPL history between the Royals and Mumbai Indians, as he returned with a score of 124 runs, winning the Player of the Match award but RR couldn’t beat MI courtesy of Tim David’s heroics.

first published: May 07, 2023, 20:39 IST
