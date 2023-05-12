'What a Talent': Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul Hail Yashasvi Jaiswal After His Record-breaking Knock

Senior India batters Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his record-breaking knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Jaiswal took the cricketing world by storm by hitting the fastest half-century in IPL history. He took 13 balls to reach the milestone and broke the record of join-fastest half-centuries by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins.

It was the Yashasvi Jaiswal show from the first ball itself in the 150-run chase. He charged down the ground to smash Nitish Rana for a six and never looked back after that. He collected 26 runs from the first over as Rajasthan stamped the authority over KKR at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2023 KKR vs RR Highlights

Advertisement

The southpaw missed the ton by two runs as he remained unbeaten for 98 in Rajasthan’s 9-wicket win.

Batting maestro Kohli posted an Instagram story hailing Jaiswal for his brilliant knock.

“Wow this is some of the best batting I’ve seen in a while. What a talent @yashasvijaiswal28," Kohli wrote.

ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar also talked highly of the southpaw and wrote on Twitter, “Special knock. Special player. Take a bow @ybj_19."

While Rahul, whose record was broken Jaiswal also put out a tweet for the Rajasthan Royals opener.

With the modest chase, Jaiswal remained two runs shy of a century (98 from 47 balls), a knock studded with 12 fours and five sixes as RR cantered to victory in 13.1 overs.

Advertisement

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts History, Scores Fastest Half-century in IPL History

Samson gave fine support to the southpaw with a 48 not out from 29 balls as the duo shared an unbroken match-winning partnership of 121 runs off just 69 balls.

The win with 41 balls to spare also took them to third spot (12 points from 12 matches), giving a massive boost to their net run rate (0.0633) as the IPL playoff race heats up.

Advertisement

Earlier, spin maestro Yuzvendra Chahal became IPL’s leading wicket-taker before completing a brilliant four-wicket haul as Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below-par 149 for eight.

The spin maestro got the better of Rana in his first over itself as he broke the crucial partnership between the KKR skipper and Venkatesh Iyer to put pressure on the hosts.