IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Most Coveted Wicket From Record 187 Dismissals, Recreates Iconic Pose | WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal etched his name in the history books on Thursday as he surpassed Dwayne Bravo’s tally for most wickets in IPL history. Chahal picked up four scalps against Kolkata Knight Riders and went past the Chennai Super Kings legend. The Rajasthan Royals spin wizard helped his side register a clinical victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens keeping RR alive in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs.

After the match, Chahal revealed the most coveted dismissal from his total of 187 wickets in the IPL, and he also recreated his iconic meme-pose along with the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif and S Sreesanth.

Chahal spoke to Star Sports after helping Rajasthan Royals beat KKR by 9 wickets in Kolkata to take his team to third place in IPL 2023 standings.

The spinner wreaked havoc on Kolkata’s batters, and restricted the home team to 149/8, whereas while chasing, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 98-run knock to help RR chase down the required target in just 13.1 overs.

When quizzed by a fan to pick his favourite dismissal from all of his 187 wickets, the 32-year-old picked his dismissal of Pat Cummins as his top moment and added that he always wanted to bag a hat-trick.

“I think If I have to choose I would pick the hat-trick ball, I always used to see Kuldeep Yadav and other bowlers and I always wanted to have a hat-trick, especially in a big tournament was very important for me," Chahal said.

He also recreated his iconic pose which went viral during the 2019 ODI World Cup, while Harbhajan, Sreesanth and Kaif also copied Chahal’s pose in the studios.

Kaif even went on to challenge Chahal to a chess faceoff, for the unversed, the spinner was a chess player in his yesteryears, and he was seen engaging in some banter with Kaif afterwards.

The veteran spin wizard also took control of the IPL 2023 purple cap after his 4-wicket haul took Chahal’s tally of wickets to 21 for the ongoing campaign.