Yuzvendra Chahal's Name Shown as Captain Instead of Sanju Samson, RR Take Sly Dig After Broadcasters' Goof-up

Rajasthan Royals travelled to Dharamshala to cap off what’s been an underwhelming campaign for last season’s runners-up as they looked to finish the season on a high with a win over Punjab Kings. While the Royals began the season on a stunning note but they lost momentum midway through the season courtesy of their close defeats earlier this campaign.

Sandeep Sharma’s no-ball error against Sunrisers Hyderabad among other defeats cost them dearly as they looked to cling onto the slight glimmer of hope to qualify for the playoffs but the inaugural IPL champs also needed other results to go in their favour.

There was an incident during the toss which saw a major blunder from the IPL broadcasters as Yuzvendra Chahal’s name was shown as the captain ahead of Sanju Samson. While Samson called right and won the toss against Shikhar Dhawan, the goof up from the broadcasters saw them flash the wrong name.

Live Score BKS VS RR: Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan Pull Punjab Kings to 187/5

Even the Jaipur-based franchise took a sly dig at the same by tagging the broadcasters in a tweet they shared later.

Quoting their own tweet from one year earlier, the Royals tweeted, “@StarSportsIndia you’re not the first ones," with the inaugural IPL champs’ old tweet showing Chahal as the captain of RR instead of Samson.

The decision to bowl first paid dividends however, PBKS did finish strongly courtesy of some late hitting from the likes of Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan.

The Royals bowlers had Punjab batters under the cosh, they lost four wickets early but Jitesh Sharma provided some resistance as the youngster added a quickfire 44-run knock in 28 balls, while Curran and Shahrukh finished strongly.

The PBKS batters scored 46 runs in the last 2 overs to help their side post a total of 187/5 courtesy of Curran’s 49 off 31 balls while Shahrukh added 41 in 23 deliveries.

With both sides still having an outside chance of reaching the playoffs, they needed a win however, only one side can end up with the two points while the other side will finish their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat.