IPL Fan Parks Return After Three Years, Set to Cover 45 Cities

The 2023 Indian Premier League is ready to take centerstage in the cricketing world as defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on Friday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The new season of IPL will also witness the return of the Fan Parks after a gap of three years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has endeavoured to take the mega IPL across the country and the globe but due to COVID-19, the board wasn’t able to set up the IPL Fan Parks. The world has returned to normalcy and the BCCI also announced the return of the concept which was started in 2015 and the TATA IPL 2023 will see a comeback of the same.

The IPL Fan Parks will be spread across 45 cities – Surat, Madurai, Kota, Hubli, Dehradun to name a few – and over 20 States and 2 Union Territories this season. It promises to offer an exciting and entertaining community-viewing experience for the cricket fans across various regions of the country. Every weekend – throughout the duration of the tournament – there will be five fan parks.

The 16th season of the IPL will kickstart with a blockbuster clash between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium – the largest cricket stadium in the world – on March 31 and the same day will witness the first fan park of the season in Madurai. The fans will get the opportunity to witness the TATA IPL 2023 Final, to be played on May 28, 2023, from as many as five Fan Parks across Jammu, Jamshedpur, Palakkad, Jorhat and Bhopal.

