'IPL Hai Yaar, Bas Ishq Mohabat Pyaar', LSG Posts Message of Affection After Win Over RCB

Lucknow Super Giants scripted an emphatic win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday to climb to the top of the table.

LSG pulled off a thrilling win with one wicket remaining and no deliveries to spare as they successfully chased down the target of 213 runs set by RCB.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

LSG posted an image of team mentor Gautam Gambhir and RCB starman Virat Kohli greeting each other and exchanging pleasantries after the enthralling game.

The post on social media platform Instagram read “Ye IPL hai mere yaar, bas ishq mohabbat pyaar".

Advertisement

Gambhir and Kohli were part of the famous 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team and have played alongside each other for a substantial period of time in the past.

LSG won the toss and opted to put the Bangalore-based team to bat first. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Kohli opened the innings in brilliant fashion as they went on to score an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls and 61 off 44 deliveries respectively.

Australian Glenn Maxwell further strengthened RCB’s tally as she came in and scored a quickfire 56 off just the 29 deliveries he faced.

The trio’s commanding performance took the Karnataka side’s score to 212 for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs.

Advertisement

LSG’s chase was off to a rocky start as they lost the big wicket of West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers in the very first over as he departed the crease for a duck. Skipper KL Rahul stayed in the middle for 20 deliveries and made 18 runs before making the long walk back to the dressing room.

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Panda were dismissed cheaply too before Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran rose to the occasion and took the game away from RCB.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Stoinis played a brilliant innings of 65 off 30 deliveries, while West Indies batsman Pooran produced a blinder that will be remembered for a long time to come as he smashed 62 runs off his willow in merely 19 deliveries.

Impact player Ayush Badoni made 30 runs to help his side while the tail-enders wrapped up things for the Lucknow-based unit in nail-biting fashion.

Advertisement

LSG have 6 points from 4 games and sit at the very top of the standings, while RCB come in seventh in the 10-team table with just 1 win from three games.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here