IPL 2023 Broadcaster Star Sports Clarifies MI Skipper Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Against RCB

Mumbai Indians picked up a resounding win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Tuesday to go third in the standings.

However, there was one contentious decision that left any wondering as MI captain Rohit Sharma was given out following an RCB review, overruling the umpire’s on-field decision.

In the aftermath of the debate, Star Sports, the official telly broadcaster of the IPL 2023 issued a clarification statement stating that the Indian skipper was 2.9 m away from the stump as the ball hit the batsman’s pad.

According to the rules, a batsman is given not out if the distance between the stumps and the batsman is over 3 m at the point of contact.

Chasing 200, Mumbai were given a good start by Ishan Kishan, who scored 42 off 21 balls, before falling to RCB’s Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Rohit followed his teammate back to the dugout after he was given out at 7 runs off 8 balls.

But, Suryakumar Yadav proved to be the saviour on the day as he went berserk in a brilliant display of batting he made 83 off just 35 deliveries as he took the RCB bowling attack head on and came out the better.

MI new boy Nehal Wadhera, who also registered a half-century against Chennai Super Kings in his previous outing, brought up his second fifty in as many games as he put the finishing touches on the game in his unbeaten 52 off 34 deliveries.

Mumbai cruised to victory by 6 wickets and 21 balls to spare as they scaled the 200-run mark in 16.3 overs to claim all points on offer at the Whankede.

MI are third in the standings with 12 points from 11 games, behind second-placed CSK on 15 points from 12 games, while Gujarat Titans top the charts with 16 points from 11 outings.