IPL 2023: 'You Can Finish the Game Or...', MI's Nehal Wadhera Reveals Chat With Cameron Green Before Winning Shot Against RCB

Mumbai Indians picked up a brilliant win over the visiting Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Whankede on Tuesday in the IPL 2023.

MI’s new batting sensation Nehal Wadhera played a crucial knock in addition to Suryakumar Yadav’s blinder to help the Paltan reach the third position in the standings.

With 7 runs required off the last four overs, Australian Cameron Green was at the crease alongside the 22-year-old Wadhera, who had the honour of putting the final touches in on the successful chase as he also brought up his second half-ton in as many games with a six on the offside.

After the game, Wadhera was questioned about the chatter between the batsmen at the crease, to which the youngster came up with an honest and jovial answer.

Akash Ambani asked Wadhera, “What did you tell Cam before he took the single?"

An ecstatic Wadhera said, “I told him, you can also finish the game, but if you want to give me a single, you can."

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to put RCB to bat first. The visitors were off to a rocky start as they lost former skipper Virat Kohli in the very first over of the game.

But, the RCB recovery was built up by captain and season’s top scorer Faf du Plessis, who scored 65 runs off the 41 deliveries he face, while Australian Glenn Maxwell added 68 runs off 33 balls.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a 30-run contribution to take the RCB score to 199 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

The home side had a good start to the chase as Ishan Kishan’s attacking 42 off 21 set the tone for MI’s night. When captain Rohit Sharma was sent back to the pavilion following his dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav came in to launch an onslaught against the RCB bowlers.

The talented batsman dismantled the Bengaluru bowling en route to his blistering 83 off 35. Wadhera’s unbeaten 52 off 34 polished off things for the Maharashtra-based team at home.

