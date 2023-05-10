WATCH: MI's Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera Indulge in Banter Following Win Over RCB

Mumbai Indians registered a scintillating win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday thanks to a blinder of an innings from Suryakumar Yadav.

The match also witnessed the talent of new boy Nehal Wadhera, who notched up his second fifty in as many games.

MI wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and Wadhera were seen in a jovial conversation, filled with banter, following the win.

The video saw a light-hearted exchange in which Kishan pulls his teammate’s leg in friendly banter as he questions the 22-year regarding his celebration after the win.

“Towards the end, the match got easier and everyone knew we were going to win. In the end, when you played the shot, why did you remove your helmet and celebrate this way (With outstretched arms)?" Kishan asked.

And before the youngster from Ludhiana could give him an answer, Kishan mockingly said, “Social media, yes", with a smirk on his face.

To which Wadhera said “What are you talking about? It just happened so in the moment. The aggression," he said.

“The crowd was cheering us on a lot and at that moment I removed the helmet and did that," Wadhera explained.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to field first as they managed to restrict the Bengaluru-based team to a score of 199.

Australian Glenn Maxwell top scored for RCB on the day with his 68-run effort off 33 deliveries, while skipper Faf du Plessis made 65 off 41. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a sizeable contribution of 30 runs.

MI went about their chase well as Kishan scored 42 off 21 before Suryakumar came into bat following skipper Rohit Sharma’s dismissal.

Suryakumar was in imperial form smashing the RCB bowling unit all around the park en route to his magnificent 83-run knock off 35 balls, while Wadhera also brought up his unbeaten half century to close out the game.

