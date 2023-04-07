IPL Opener Sees Drop in TV Viewership; JioCinema Witnesses Record Numbers

The opening fixture of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League between holders Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings saw a sharp fall in the number of television viewership even as digital viewership registered record-breaking opening day numbers.

The official broadcaster of the tournament, Star Sports, recorded a TVR of 7.29 for the opening fixture between GT and CSK. It is the second-lowest number in the past six seasons of the money-rich T20 franchise league tournament.

The previous season’s rating of 5.57 for the opener is the lowest. Worryingly, it was a sharp drop from the solid 8.25 in the preceding season and the lofty 10.36 in the edition before that.

IPL returned to the home and away format after a three-year break due to COVID restrictions.

The Broadcast Audience Research Centre numbers for the curtain raiser were recorded at 22 per cent. Yet another drop from the previous year’s tally of 23.1 per cent.

Drop in engagement numbers

The engagement numbers recorded for the GT vs CSK game, which the holders eventually ended up winning, came in at a lowly 33 per cent, the second lowest in the past six seasons.

It was slightly higher than the previous edition’s opener of 30 per cent, but still a significant drop from the earlier editions.

A drop in the TSV points to a lack of interest to interact and engage from the fans’ end, which could be a worrying sign.

JioCinema registers record numbers

Conversely, IPL 2023’s official digital streaming partner, Jio Cinema, surpassed Disney+ Hotstar’s digital viewership numbers from last year by the very first week of the tournament.

JioCinema’s TATA IPL debut proved to be hugely successful marked by record-breaking opening day numbers. The total match views on Day 1 on JioCinema touched 50 crores.

Over 2.5 crore downloads of JioCinema were accounted for, making it a record for the most installed app in a single day.

Additionally, over 6 crore unique viewers tuned in for the GT vs CSK match, which achieved a peak concurrency of over 1.6 crores on the platform.

