IPL Trophy's Open Secret: Deciphering the Sanskrit Quote Carved on the Silverware

Leading cricketers from around the world battle it out for around two months every year for the prestigious IPL title. From the eight-team competition in the inaugural edition in 2008, the league grew into a ten-team contest in 2022, when Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants were added to the roster. Over the years, the cash-rich tournament has not only filled pockets of many cricketers, especially the Indian players, but has also provided them with a platform to fast-track their entry into their national teams.

The opening edition saw a very uniquely designed trophy which had the map of India and a batter playing a shot. It was, however, later changed to a design similar to that of the 1983 World Cup with a Sanskrit phrase carved on it. “Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi," is boldly written next to the map of India.

Advertisement

An IPL official who has witnessed the evolution of the trophy from close quarters said the whole idea to have the quote was to highlight the theme of the competition and emphasise on it.

Also Read: ‘Tune Sabka Muh Band Kar Diya’: Dhruv Jurel Recalls Emotional Chat With “Proud" Father

“If you translate, the quote “Yatra Pratibha avsara prapnotihi" means ‘Where Talent Meets Opportunity’. This is what IPL is all about and all it has been over the years, since its inaugural edition," says the official.

From the likes of Jasprit Bumrah to Hardik Pandya to currently Yashasvi Jaiswal, IPL continues to give a platform to these youngsters who showcase their skills and get noticed on the big stage. The domestic contributions are important but when a player puts on a similar show in the cash-rich league, they get noticed and have been fast-tracked into the senior set up sooner than the domestic giants.

Advertisement

“Not taking anything away from the domestic competitions, and they are very important, but a good IPL show increases the stock value of the players and get them noticed. That is why IPL is where talent meets opportunity, and the trophy echoes that theme too," adds the official.

The Sanskrit quote carved on the trophy is done in a different format which lends a roman look to it and it was only done to enhance the design element of the silverware.

Advertisement

“It still is a Sanskrit quote and only the font resembles a bit of roman. Some design element there," says the official.

The experience

Over the years, numerous Indian players have benefited from playing in the league and spending time with international superstars in the dressing room. It’s an invaluable period of learning for the young guns rubbing shoulders with the greats and learning from their on-field and off-field activities.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Sanju Samson is Like a Young MS Dhoni When…’ - Graeme Swann’s Stunning Statement

“Just look at the beauty of IPL. Someone like Yashaswi Jaiswal is spending so much time with England’s white-ball captain and spending time with him both on and off the field. This is where talent meets opportunity. Jaiswal is talented but IPL gives him an opportunity to go out there and increase his worth and continue to get noticed," says the league official.

Advertisement

From the first edition, IPL has had seven different winners with Mumbai Indians being the most successful franchise with five titles in their cabinet. Gujarat Titans won title in their maiden outing in the league in the 2022 edition. The names of all title-winning franchises are carved at the bottom of the trophy.

With the league now approaching the Playoffs stage, it will be interesting to see whether there will be a new addition to the bottom plate or a name would be repeated there. In the very closely fought table, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and LSG are the top four teams at the moment but that sequence could well change in the last week of league matches.

The Playoffs are scheduled to begin in Chennai on May 23 and the title clash will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28.