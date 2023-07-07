IPL Version of Impact Player Rule to be Used in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2023

The IPL version of the much-talked about Impact Player Rule will be used in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT) beginning October 16, the BCCI Apex Council approved on Friday.

The Impact Player was introduced in SMAT last season but it had to be brought before the end of the 14th over and had to be named before the toss.

However, this will change from the next season. Like IPL, the teams will be allowed to name four substitutes besides the playing eleven before the toss. Out of the four substitutes, only one can be used as an Impact Player.

“Both teams are allowed to use one Impact Player per match. It is, however, not compulsory," read one of the guidelines on the rule.

Impact Player was used widely by the 10 IPL teams but the introduction of it divided opinions.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals head coach had said that it almost negated the role of an all-rounder in the side.