IRE vs BAN Live Streaming, 1st ODI: How to Watch Ireland vs Bangladesh 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

Ireland will take on Bangladesh in the first game of a three-match ODI series on Tuesday. Having suffered a 0-2 defeat in the previous ODI series against Bangladesh in March, the Irish team will be looking for redemption.

Although Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal, are expected to enter the match as the favorites, the English conditions might work in Ireland’s favor. The Irishmen have had the opportunity to acclimate to the conditions and could use this as an advantage.

This is a huge series for Ireland as a 3-0 clean sweep could give them a massive boost to secure direct qualification for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Ahead of Tuesday’s 1st ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

When will the 1st ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will take place on May 9, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st ODI match Ireland vs Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played at the County Ground, Chelmsford, England.

What time will the 1st ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh begin?

The 1st ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will begin at 3:15 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

Ireland vs Bangladesh match will not be televised on any TV Channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

Ireland vs Bangladesh match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Ireland and Bangladesh For 1st ODI?

IRE vs BAN Full Squad

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

