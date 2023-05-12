Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch IRE vs BAN Coverage on TV And Online

On Friday, May 12th, Ireland will take on Bangladesh in the second game of a three-match ODI series. The first match of the 3-match series was abandoned owing to rain and this left Ireland reeling, as their aspirations of securing a direct ticket to the illustrious ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India, were dashed.

In the first match, Bangladesh suffered early jolts, but then displayed commendable resilience with the bat, accumulating a formidable total of 246 runs during their first innings. However, Ireland’s chase was short-lived, as rain disrupted their pursuit after they managed to score 65 runs with the loss of three wickets.

ALSO READ| ‘Tune Sabka Muh Band Kar Diya’: Dhruv Jurel Recalls Emotional Chat With “Proud" Father | Exclusive

Advertisement

Ahead of Friday’s 2nd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date 2nd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will take place on May 12, Friday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match Ireland vs Bangladesh be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played at the County Ground, Chelmsford, England.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh begin?

The 2nd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will begin at 3:15 PM IST on Tuesday.

ALSO READ| ‘Got to Learn From Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult’: RR Net Bowler Naman Tiwari

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

Ireland vs Bangladesh match will not be televised on any TV Channel in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

Ireland vs Bangladesh match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Ireland and Bangladesh For 2nd ODI?

IRE vs BAN Full Squad

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury