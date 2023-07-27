Ireland Seals Spot in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Ireland booked its ticket for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America after their qualifying round match against Germany was washed out.

Ireland thus sealed the second spot, with a game against an already-qualified Scotland still to be played on Friday. The top two teams in the European qualifiers go through to the main round.

In the five matches the Irish have played so far, they have won four, with the only draw coming today. They still have a chance to top the table if they beat the Scots tomorrow.

Speaking on the qualification, Ireland captain Paul Stirling said that while his side will celebrate the achievement, it is eager to finish the qualifiers on top.