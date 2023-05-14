IRE vs BAN 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Ireland vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI on TV And Online

After securing a win in the 2nd ODI , Bangladesh will aim to continue their domination when they take on Ireland for the third and final match of the series on Sunday.

Bangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after notching up a three-wicket victory in the second ODI. They will aim to clinch the series.

The third ODI will be played at County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford on May 14.

The opening ODI between these two was washed out due to bad weather and the subsequent game was reduced to 45 overs owing to occasional showers.

Ireland were required to win all three matches against Bangladesh to qualify for the ODI World Cup. But the defeat in the second game has already ended their hopes.

Coming to bat first in the rain-affected second ODI, Ireland posted 319 runs on the board with Harry Tector playing a 140-run knock. In response, Bangladesh recorded a thrilling win, chasing down the target with three balls to spare.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the standout batter for Bangladesh, scoring 117 off 93 balls.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

When will the 3rd ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will take place on May 14, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd ODI Ireland vs Bangladesh be played?

The Third ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford.

What time will the 3rd ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh begin?

The Third ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh will begin at 3:15 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Bangladesh Third ODI match?

Ireland vs Bangladesh match will not be televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Bangladesh Third ODI match?

Ireland vs Bangladesh match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Ireland and Bangladesh For Third ODI?

IRE Full Squad: Andy Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

BAN Full Squad: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury