'Kitne Velle Ho?': Irfan Pathan Brutally Roasts 'Padosi' After Pakistan A Defeat India A in Emerging Asia Cup

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan hit back at Pakistan fans who launched an attack on Pathan owing to his old tweet after Pakistan A got the better of India A in the final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Pathan was being trolled on social media owing to his old tweet as he took a sly dig at ‘padosi’ after India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022.

India A were undefeated in the Emerging Asia Cup up until they met Pakistan A in the final with Tayyab Tahir smashing a century as the Yash Dhull-led unit struggled in both departments in the summit clash.

Tahir powered Pakistan A to a total of 352 in 50 overs, while in reply, India A could only muster up 224 runs before they suffered an all-out. After the win, Pathan was targeted on social media although the former India pacer gave it back to Pakistan fans calling them ‘velle’.

The legendary bowler added that Pakistan fans can’t forget his old tweet.

“Ek Sunday ke tweet ko abhi Tak Bhul nahi paae ho. Kitne velle ho? #padosi," wrote Pathan on ‘X’ after Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter.

The tweet Pathan referred to was an old take on social media he posted shortly after Virat Kohli led India to a miraculous win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

“Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha," Irfan had posted on social media after India’s win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was the only time the legendary Indian pacer had a war of words with the ‘padosi’ on social media as he later accused the Babar Azam-led unit of lacking ‘grace’.

