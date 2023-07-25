Ishan Kishan A Formidable Replacement For Rishabh Pant Says Former Selector Saba Karim

While conversing among panellists on Jio Cinema ahead of Day 5 of the second Test match between India and Australia, former selector Saba Karim talked about how debutant Ishan Kishan has earned the trust of Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management through his persistent dedication to better his game on all aspects.

“To come in as a replacement to Rishabh Pant is a big ask and we saw what happened to KS Bharat although he was tested out in fine conditions in Australia. His glove work improved as he played more Test matches," said the former Indian selector Karim.

“But I think Ishan, when he was picked he realised very well that he be behind the stump but also score runs with the willow and I think in both these aspects done quite well and there is a constant improvement," the former selector further added.

With India five wickets down Kishan came in and scored a quickfire 53 off 34 balls in the second innings, aiding India on their goal to set a formidable target. It is this ability to put quick runs on the board that India needed badly with the absence of the swashbuckling Rishabh Pant.

“We saw that in the first Test match at times, it seemed that he was not able to collect the balls properly, especially against R Ashwin and Jadeja. He has done a lot of homework and he has come back in a much stronger way in the second Test match," Karim said about Ishan’s keeping.