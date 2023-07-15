Ishan Kishan Tries to Emulate Alex Carey-like Stumping, But Fails Against Jason Holder | WATCH

Ishan Kishan hogged the limelight on Day 3 as the debutant came out to bat but could only manage to score just a solitary run as Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to declare at 421/5 in an incident that is now going crazy viral on social media.

Known for his aggressive batting, Kishan required 20 balls to get off the mark in his maiden red-ball outing and Rohit didn’t appear happy with that. The Indian captain was seen making animated gestures towards Kishan to get on with it so that they could declare the first innings, as India opened up a commanding 271-run lead over West Indies in the first Test at Windsor Park.

However, he also tried to be a little bit cheeky after that he attempted to stump out and off-guard Jason Holder twice during the game. The first incident occurred in the 31st over of the game. Holder was facing off Ravindra Jadeja and the West Indies batter missed his attempt to smash the ball.

As soon as Holder stepped out of the crease, Kishan swiftly removed the bails and the dismissal was sent to the third umpire for review but they ruled in the batter’s favour after Holder didn’t lift his feet from the ground and simply dragged them.

A couple of overs later, Holder did actually step out of the crease the umpires once again ruled in favour of the former Windies captain since the over had been called before the Indian wicketkeeper attempted his stumping.

Watch Ishan Kishan tries to recreate an Alex Carey:

A similar dramatic incident caused a massive ‘spirit of cricket’ debate on social media after Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey attempted to dismiss Jonny Bairstow during the second Test.

