'No Point Playing That Way Every Day': Ishan Kishan Says India Can Emulate 'Bazball' Depending on Situation

England’s aggressive brand of cricket in Test has surely caught the eye of everyone. That they are sticking to it despite a couple of setbacks shows their commitment and it seems teams around the world are now trying to emulate what’s come to known as ‘Bazball’.

Surely, there are those who have kept faith in the traditional approach of wait and watch even while acknowledging England’s approach has been a breath of fresh air. However, for Ishan Kishan, it’s not something that a team has to do every day and should only be resorted to when the match situation demands.

An example of it came during India’s second innings of the 2nd Test vs West Indies as they made a blistering start with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal combining for a 98-run partnership in just 71 deliveries.

The motive behind the attacking display was to score as many runs as possible in quick time so as to have enough time for the bowlers to get West Indies out considering the time remaining in the contest and the threat of rain.

Eventually, the Test did end in a draw thanks to a complete washout of Day 5 because of rain.

Ishan belted an unbeaten 52 off 34 to help India declare at 181/2 in 24 overs - his maiden half-century in the format having made his debut in the series opener.

However, the youngster says Indian team has the capability of switching gears but doesn’t see why they have to do it every day.

“In this team all players know their role. It’s not necessary that you have to be aggressive every day," Ishan told reporters on Monday after the end of 2nd Test.

The pitches in India are known to be spin-friendly and hence present a big challenge for batters.