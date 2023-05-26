Ishan Kishan Injured After Getting Hit by Chris Jordan's Elbow, Rohit Sharma Hurts His Hand While Attempting Catch

Ishan Kishan picked up a freak injury having been hurt by his own teammate Chris Jordan during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26, Friday.

Kishan was injured shortly before MI came out for a massive chase of 234 runs, and the 24-year-old didn’t come out to open the innings alongside his skipper Rohit Sharma who had earlier sustained an injury on his hand having attempted a catch of Hardik Pandya.

Kishan’s injury proved to be more serious though as he couldn’t come out to open the innings, whereas Rohit’s stay at the crease was ended abruptly when he was dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

Later, Cameron Green also picked up an injury after being hit on the hand by Hardik Pandya’s ball and the Australian batter had also left the pitch retired hurt.

Ishan Kishan’s injury happened during the 16th over of the Gujarat Titans’ inning. Jordan had conceded 17 runs in his over, and Kishan collided with the Englishman having been hit in his eyes. Vishnu Vinod then donned the gloves as Kishan left the pitch.

Kishan approached Jordan after the end of the over but the latter didn’t realize that he caught the Indian youngster with his elbow trying to wear his cap.

It was later confirmed by Deep Dasgupta while commentating on the match that Kishan wouldn’t come out to bat, and as per concussion substitute protocol, Vishnu would replace him.

Rohit also picked up a slight injury on his hand during the last ball of the 16th over as he attempted to take a catch of Pandya and hot hit on his hand hard.

The night would go on to become from bad to worse for Rohit’s men as Green also picked up an injury while batting as MI set out to chase the 234-run target.

Green was hit on his elbow with a pacy delivery from Pandya and the Aussie all-rounder later was declared retired hurt.