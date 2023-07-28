Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
'KL Rahul is Main Wicketkeeper, Looking at Ishan..': Saba Karim Backs Kishan's Inclusion in ODI World Cup Squad

Saba Karim felt Ishan Kishan's inclusion in India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad would help them exclude a backup opener given Kishan's 'flexibility'

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 09:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Saba Karim backs Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul's deputy for ODI World Cup 2023 (AP Photo)

Former India wicketkeeper batter Saba Karim has lavished praise on Ishan Kishan after the youngster smashed back-to-back fifties in the 2nd Test against West Indies, as well as the first ODI at Barbados on Thursday at Kensington Oval.

Karim also backed Kishan to be included in India’s ODI World Cup squad, as a second-choice wicketkeeper batter behind KL Rahul. The latter has been sidelined through injury and is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Kishan meanwhile has impressed in the chances he has been given, proving to be a handy player behind the stumps, and he’s also chipped in with some valuable knocks in the meantime.

In the first ODI, Kishan came out to open alongside Shubman Gill, and given his ability to bat higher up the order as well as in the middle order, Kishan gives ‘flexibility’ to the Indian team which could be a valuable asset according to Karim.

“I did not expect him to open the innings. But good to see him being given the chance to open the innings and it adds to his value," said Saba Karim on Jiocinema.

The veteran further pointed out how Kishan’s ability to slot in multiple batting positions means India can afford to exclude a backup opener for the World Cup squad, if Kishan gets the nod as Rahul’s deputy.

“I am presuming KL Rahul is your main wicketkeeper-batter and looking at Kishan as a backup gives the team so much of flexibility," Karim added.

He further continued, “You can get Kishan as a reserve keeper who can bat in the middle order as well as be a backup opener for you. So, you do not have to pick another backup opener in your team."

    • “Because it becomes so challenging to pick 15 players, it comes in very handy. As he has spent more time in the middle, his confidence as a batter and keeper has increased," he stated.

    Riding on Kishan’s knock, India chased down West Indies’ target of 115 runs in just 22.5 overs, picking up a 5-wicket win.

