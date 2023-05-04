'Credit Goes to my Mom's Food': Ishan Kishan Says Eating Well at Home Big Reason Behind His Power Hitting

Mumbai Indians clinched a 6-wicket win over the Punjab Kings on Wednesday at Mohali in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai opted to field first after the toss swung their way as the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS put up a strong total of 214, which was successfully chased down by the Maharashtra-based unit.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 75 runs knock off just 41 deliveries guided Mumbai to their fifth win of the campaign and brought them up to the sixth position in the league.

Advertisement

Kishan struck some gigantic boundaries in the innings that included 7 fours and 4 sixers. He was rightfully adjudged the man of the match for his match-winning valiant knock under pressure, after losing captain Rohit early in the game.

“The wicket was too good to bat on and I kept for 20 overs so I knew how the wicket was playing," Kishan said as he received the trophy at the presentation ceremony.

Kishan elaborated on how crucial momentum can be in high-scoring run chases and opined that it was better to finish off as quickly as possible instead of dragging it on to the last over.

“And when you are chasing you need to keep the momentum. Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it. I know the ball was swinging pretty well so I thought about stepping out," he explained.

Advertisement

“That was the plan and the message from the coach as well. To keep the momentum going and watch the ball and play your own game. I think it doesn’t matter when you are chasing and they have a good bowling attack," Kishan added.

“You don’t want to take it to the last over. You want to finish it off as quickly as possible so it’s easier for the newer batsmen."

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

When questioned about his power, the 24-year-old from Patna credited his strength to his mum’s home-cooked food and the focus on fitness.

“Fitness is very important," Kishan said.

Kishan expressed that the senior players in the Mumbai side have set a good example for young players such as himself to follow.

“There are so many senior players who have set the examples for us. So we keep training hard even if it means working out during games," he elaborated.

Advertisement

Also, in a touching note, the left-handed wicket-keeper batsman said that the food he gets at home is definitely a reason behind his strength

“But also I get great food at home, so credit goes to my mom," the 24-year-old said during the post-match presentation.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here