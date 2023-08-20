'I am Sure Dravid Will Keep him in Plans': Sourav Ganguly Picks His Wicketkeeper For Asia Cup and ODI WC

Former captain Sourav Ganguly feels that India should pick Ishan Kishan over KL Rahul in the upcoming Asia Cup and the mega ODI World Cup later in October-November. Ganguly, who led India to the final of the 2003 World Cup, believes that head coach Rahul Dravid will keep Ishan in mind while finalising the combination for the multi-nation tournaments this year.

Rishabh Pant is expected to miss competitive cricket this year and India need to find a wicketkeeper option who can bat in the middle-order. The uncertainty over KL Rahul’s fitness has only made things worse for India in recent times.

While Ganguly suggested that a player like Ishan can open up the game for India which is why he prefers him over Rahul.

“Pant is the best wicketkeeper in the country, but you can see Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (depending on his fitness); these two will be right up in Rohit’s and Rahul’s minds. I like Ishan Kishan because he just opens up the game for any team. I am sure Dravid will keep him in his plans," Ganguly said at an event.

Ganguly, the former BCCI president, suggested that India should pick some players who don’t have the scars of the past defeats and can play a fearless brand of cricket.

“It has to be a team of experience and people who don’t have any scars — like Jaiswal, Varma, Ishan Kishan. They can go and play fearless cricket. Rahul (Dravid), Rohit and the selectors have plenty of choices; they just have to identify and pick the best XI," he said.