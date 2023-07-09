'Was Looking for it Everywhere': Ishan Kishan Gets His Shirt Back from 'Brother' Shubman Gill

Indian cricket team is currently on the tour of West Indies with a bunch of youngsters in the Test squad eager to leave an impression. The team left for the Test series well in advance to better prepare for the two matches which will kickstart their campaign in the next World Championship cycle.

The first Test starts from July 12 and the players have enough time to practice and spend some time exploring the Caribbean islands.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan shared a picture from their outing with the duo professing their love for sushi.

The shirts they were wearing have caught attention on social media with former India cricketer Suresh Raina commenting, “Sushi and shirt also matching."

Interestingly, Ishan is wearing the same shirt which Gill was flaunting few days back during his Paris trip.

Gill, projected as the next big thing in Indian cricket, had shared a clip from his tour of Parc de Princes, a football stadium in the French capital and the home ground of Ligue1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

Ishan had commented on the post asking Gill to bring the shirt alongside for the West Indies tour.

“Shirt leke West Indies aa jana bro (bring that shirt to West Indies). Please dont (sic) forget," Ishan wrote and added, “Was looking for it everywhere."

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for which Ishan plays for noted the close bond the two share who have now become ‘brothers’ who have now started sharing clothes.

Both Gill and Ishan will be aiming for a productive tour of West Indies.

With Jaiswal in the squad, India may try opening with the uncapped youngster while giving Gill no. 3 spot where he usually bats in first-class cricket.