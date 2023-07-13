'Rohit Bhai fir Gaali Denge...': Ishan Warns Gill of Captain's Anger, Conversation Captured on Stump Mic - WATCH

A Test match turns eventful when the stump mics are left on and the on-field banters can be heard. Someone like Rishabh Pant is a live wire when he is stationed behind the stumps; his chirping is fun to listen to. But in his absence, Ishan Kishan seemed to be playing the role when he donned the gloves on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica.

Kishan was handed his Test debut on Wednesday and replaced KS Bharat in the opening game of the 2-match series. The stumper’s maiden outing for Team India in whites was pretty successful as he picked up a couple of catches. He was clearly not among the quiet ones as he kept uttering something or the other to motivate his bowlers and the fielders in the slip cordon.

As Kishan spoke, his voice was captured on the stump mic. The netizens shared a few videos in which the debutant wicketkeeper could be heard giving instructions to his teammates including Virat Kohli.

In another video, he was speaking to Shubman Gill, asking him to come back to his fielding position or else will get a scolding from skipper Rohit Sharma.

Kishan was preferred over KS Bharat who recently featured in the five games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home followed by the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. The latter showcased remarkable glovework but failed to impress with the bat in hand. In 5 Tests, he could only score 129 runs at an average of 18.29 with a top score of 44.

Ishan, who has already scored a double hundred, in ODIs did a decent job as a wicketkeeper but his batting abilities are yet to be tested in the longest format. As far as his performance in the domestic circuit is concerned, Ishan has played 48 First-class games and has amassed 2985 runs, averaging 38.76. He has scored 6 hundreds and 16 fifties as well.

