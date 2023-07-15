'Aap se Zyada Ball Khel Gaya Yeh': Ishan Kishan Trolls Rahane, Conversation Caught on Stump Mic - WATCH

Yashasvi Jasiwal’s marathon innings on debut and a 12-wicket match haul for Ravichandran Ashwin majorly highlighted India’s clinical win in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. After taking a 271-run lead in the first innings, the visitors bundled out Kraigg Brathwaite & Co for 130 and defeated them by an innings and 141 runs on Friday. But what really amused the fans was the chatter heard on the stump mic. In the first Test, the decibel levels were high enough to be heard by the audience. Players of both teams were heard talking but the words uttered by Ishan Kishan were the funniest.

The debutant was heard instructing Virat Kohli on the opening day of the game, giving suggestions to Rohit Sharma and then warning fellow youngster Shubman Gill of the captain’s wrath. But on the final day of the game, he was heard pulling vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s leg.

Advertisement

The incident happened in the final session of the third day’s play when India needed one wicket to win but Jomel Warrican frustrated the visitors for quite a long time. The West Indies tailender showcased an unusual batting stance and played some unorthodox shots, scoring a run-a-ball 18 before falling prey to Ashwin.

Reacting to Warrican’s strokeplay, Ishan told Rahane that the opposition batter has played more balls than the Indian vice-captain.

“Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai (He has now played more balls than you)," Kishan said while taking his position.