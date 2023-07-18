Ishan Kishan Turns 25: A Look at Young India Wicketkeeper’s Top 5 Knocks

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ISHAN KISHAN: Young cricketing sensation, Ishan Kishan made his debut in international cricket in March 2021 during a T20I match against England. Four months later, Ishan secured his maiden ODI appearance against Sri Lanka. Widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects of Indian cricket, Ishan needed some time to make his debut in red-ball cricket. In his maiden Test appearance, Ishan was up against the West Indies cricket team in July 2023.

Apart from scoring seven half centuries, one century and one double hundred in international cricket, Ishan also boasts an impressive career in domestic circuit. Representing Mumbai Indians, he won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy twice. The IPL 2020 season turned out to be a landmark one in his career. Ishan scored most runs – 516 – of his career in a single IPL season in 2020. His highest score of 99 also appeared that season.