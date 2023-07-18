Ishan Kishan Turns 25: A Look at Young India Wicketkeeper’s Top 5 Knocks

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ISHAN KISHAN: Young cricketing sensation, Ishan Kishan made his debut in international cricket in March 2021 during a T20I match against England. Four months later, Ishan secured his maiden ODI appearance against Sri Lanka. Widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects of Indian cricket, Ishan needed some time to make his debut in red-ball cricket. In his maiden Test appearance, Ishan was up against the West Indies cricket team in July 2023.
Apart from scoring seven half centuries, one century and one double hundred in international cricket, Ishan also boasts an impressive career in domestic circuit. Representing Mumbai Indians, he won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy twice. The IPL 2020 season turned out to be a landmark one in his career. Ishan scored most runs – 516 – of his career in a single IPL season in 2020. His highest score of 99 also appeared that season.
As Ishan Kishan celebrates his 25th birthday, it is time to take a look at the young India wicketkeeper’s top-five knocks.
- 210 vs Bangladesh, 2022
Bangladesh fell prey to Ishan Kishan’s fury in the third ODI in December 2022. He pulled off an impressive knock of 210 facing only 131 balls. His scintillating batting included 24 boundaries and 10 sixes. This made him one of only eight players to score a double century in men’s ODIs. India went on to win that game by a massive margin of 227 runs.
- 93 vs South Africa, 2022
In the second ODI against South Africa in October 2022,IshanKishancame up with another blistering innings of 93 off 84 balls. Ishan hit four boundaries and seven sixes during his sublime knock. Team India, thanks to Ishan’s masterclass, chased down the target of 279 with 25 balls to spare.
- 99 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in an absolute thriller during an IPL match in 2020. The game was tied but Bangalore went on to win the match in a super over, despite the best efforts of Ishan Kishan. He had scored 99 in 58 balls while chasing a mammoth total of 202. His power-packed batting comprised nine sixes and two boundaries. This still remains as his highest score in IPL history.
- 72 not out vs Delhi Capitals, 2020
Ishan Kishan played another vital knock during a riveting game against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. Batting first, Delhi could manage to put up a total of 110. During the run chase, Ishan led from the front scoring 72 runs off 47 balls. His match-winning show comprised eight boundaries and three sixes. Mumbai ultimately won the game by nine wickets.
- 89 vs Sri Lanka, 2022
In T20I cricket, Ishan Kishan registered his highest score against Sri Lanka in February 2022. Ishan pulled off a magnificent knock of 89 off 56 balls to guide Team India to a solid total of 199. The Indian cricket team had won the game quite comfortably by 62 runs. Ishan was adjudged Man of the Match for his spectacular batting.