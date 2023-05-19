'Not Many Have Seen his West Delhi Phase': Ishant Sharma Opens Up on His Bond With Virat Kohli

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma opened up on his close bond with batting maestro Virat Kohli as the duo started playing cricket together at a young age. The two Delhi-born cricketers share great camaraderie both on and off the field. When the duo last time faced each other in IPL during the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli and Ishant were seen having fun with each other during the match. While the two also caught up after the match, as despite a disappointing loss Kohli Virat was seen laughing his heart out joined by Ishant and Axar Patel at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ishant walked down memory lane and recalled the moments from the U17 days with Kohli and said not many have seen the West Delhi side of the RCB star.

“Virat Kohli is very nice and sophisticated now. Not many have seen his West Delhi phase. We used to play Under-17s together in Kolkata and of course we did not have much money. There we would eat egg rolls and have soft drinks after practice, and enjoy it. I’ve seen that side of Virat," Ishan said on the Delhi Capitals Podcast.

Kohli and Ishant played a lot of cricket together first in the group age cricket, then the domestic circuit and then they set the international stage on fire together. Ishant played a lot of Test cricket under Kohli’s captaincy as the veteran pacer was appointed the leader of the pace attack when his friend had the charge of the whole team.

Ishant further said that Kohli has become a bit sophisticated now but still, he acts like a West Delhi boy when the two interacts with each other as they share the same sense of humour.

“Now also, he’s been a captain and is all sophisticated but he is still the same West Delhi boy whenever he meets me. My house is in Patel Nagar and he lives in Mirabagh, both the places are close by. Only we can understand our sense of humor. There are so many funny reels made on the internet that only Virat and I can understand," Sharma added.