'Calm & Cool to Nahi Hai...': Ishant Sharma Reveals How Dhoni Schools His Players, Even Kohli Got a Dose

Ever since MS Dhoni was crowned as India’s captain, he has been regarded widely for his calm demeanour and carrying a cool head on his shoulder. Whether his team is on the verge of a historic win or is putting up an impoverished performance, he never expresses his emotions on camera. He is one of the finest gentlemen to have played the sport at the highest level, known to be most humble and grounded. But there have been incidents when he gets mad at his players on the field or scolds them for their mistakes.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma recently revealed the different moods of MS Dhoni. The fast bowler admitted that the former captain has the best cricketing brain but often schools his players as well.

“When he is quiet and is seated somewhere quietly, then it means he’s in his zone. Something very serious is going through his mind. And if someone asks him something at that time, he gets furious," Ishant told Ranveer Allahabadia in a YouTube podcast.

“He doesn’t get too much angry. Mahi Bhai ko gussa dekha hi nahi hai maine. He has gotten furious at me on the field." He added.

On asked if Ishant got frightened of Dhoni’s anger, he said, “Yeah it happened once or twice."

“It happened once when my throws didn’t reach his gloves. He got angry and said, ‘Haath mein mar le," he added.

Another incident that Ishant recalled was from Champions Trophy 2013, the last ICC title won by India. He couldn’t take a catch due to a little error in judgement and ended up giving away a life to England batter Ravi Bopara.

“Bopara stepped back to Jadeja’s bowling. I thought he would loft and I was standing at mid-on. So, I went back already. But the batter played it towards mid-wicket and before I go down and take the catch, the ball had hit the ground and Bopara took 2 runs" Ishant said.

“Dhoni didn’t say anything then. It was like fathers getting angry at their kids, the eye expressions were enough to understand that. But later, he came closer to me sand said, ‘Jab fielding nahi hoti wahan pe to khada mat hua kar. (Don’t stand there if you can’t field)’.

“I silently went at the short third man after that," Ishant Sharma added.

Dhoni has a great sense of humour and never holds himself back from pulling legs of his juniors.

“Calm and cool to nahi hai, he keeps on scolding his players. Even me… Just kidding. He has always told me things as his younger brother. In fact, I asked him why did u tease me so much. He said, ‘Main jise pyar parta hun, usi ko chiddhata hun (I only tease the ones I love)," Ishant said.

“He never comes to the bowling meeting. He doesn’t consider it his job. He says, ‘jo field par karna hai wo mujhe karna hai.’ The wicket and situation might demand other things which you aren’t prepared for. So, you need to go with an open mind.

When Dhoni schooled Virat Kohli

Ishant also recalled when Dhoni gave strict instructions to Virat Kohli. The incident happened in 2013 when India played Australia in Mohali. It was Shikhar Dhawan’s debut game and the batter fractured his thumb in 2nd innings.

Though India won the game by 6 wickets, Dhoni schooled Kohli for playing a shot that led to his dismissal.

“We were playing against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan’s Test debut. The Test match got stuck in the second innings, however, we won. Shikhar could not bat in the second innings as he had fractured his thumb.