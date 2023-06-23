‘Isko Abhi bhi Padh Nahi Paa Raha Hun’: MS Dhoni’s Dig at Sreesanth in Old TV Ad, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

The cricket fans in India hold a special place in their hearts for former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter may have hung up his boots three years back, but people’s affection for him remains unchanged. Last month, he led his team, Chennai Super Kings, to a record-equalling fifth IPL title after defeating Gujarat Titans in a rain-curtailed final. The fans were curious if this was Dhoni’s season. However, the man himself cleared the air saying he would push himself for another season if his body allows.

Ever since CSK lifted the trophy for the fifth time in IPL history, netizens have been sharing Dhoni’s photos and videos on social media. Recently, the franchise itself put out an emotional video on Twitter featuring its captain, leaving the fans confused if he is going to call it time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Watch: Sophie Ecclestone’s Stunner Sends Alyssa Healy Back For A Duck In Women’s Ashes

On Friday, a Dhoni fan shared five old TV commercials featuring the man himself in a Twitter thread. The first video was a decade-old ad with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan where the duo endorsed electronic giant Videocon.

In the next video, Dhoni could be seen channelising his inner ‘Rajinikanth’ while endorsing Pepsi. The rest three videos too were Pepsi ads, from the previous decade where former Indian batter Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli could also be seen in one of them.

Advertisement

Dhoni is regarded as the most successful Indian skipper as he won three ICC trophies during his tenure. He led India to victory in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, won the ODI world cup in India in 2011 and then pocketed the 2013 Champions Trophy as well.

ALSO READ| ‘Being Host, Pakistan Should Have..’: Zaka Ashraf Hints PCB Will ‘Honour Commitment’ for Asia Cup Hybrid Model

As the Indian team management mulls over the next leader after Rohit Sharma, Former India selector Bhupinder Singh Sr says there are multiple aspects to look at including cricketing acumen and man management skills.

Advertisement

“Apart from being an automatic choice in the team, you look at the player’s cricketing acumen, body language, ability to lead from the front and man management skills," Singh told Hindustan Times.