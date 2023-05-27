'It Appears That Shubman Gill is Following Their Footsteps But I Will...': Kapil Dev

Legendary India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev feels that it’s too early to compare young Shubman Gill to the likes of Virat Kohli and other batting greats of Indian cricket. Shubman has been in tremendous form this year as he has scored centuries across formats and carried it forward in the ongoing season of IPL. The 23-year-old is leading the Orange Cap tally with 851 runs in 16 matches at a sublime average of 60.79. He is only the second Indian after Kohli to hit three IPL centuries in a season.

Kapil, who led India to a 1983 World Cup-winning triumph, said that he will take one more season to make big claims about Shubman.

“Sunil Gavaskar came, Sachin Tendulkar came, then Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and now with the kind of batting he is showing, it appears that Shubman Gill is following their footsteps. But I will like to give him another season (before making big claims). He definitely has the talent and ability but he needs more maturity," Kapil said in an interaction with ABP News.

The legendary all-rounder feels that it’s too early at the moment to include Shubman in the list of great players.

“If he plays another season like this, there is no doubt that he too could be included in the list of great players. But I would not like to take him to that league currently. Maybe he needs to give one more year. It’s too early (to say)," added the former India skipper.

In the last four innings, Gill missed out on a century against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 as he was dismissed for 42 as Gujarat Titans lost the match.

Kapil made a point that when a batter plays cricket at the top for two-three seasons then the oppositions come with a well-prepared plan against him and that’s where he is tested.

“If you play such cricket for around three seasons, then maturity comes and your talent is also tested. Bowlers get to know your strengths and weaknesses by then. If Gill could tackle that then I can say that he is a great player or could become a great player," said Kapil.