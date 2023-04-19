Trends :CSK VS SRH LIVECSK VS SRH Dream11Chennai Pitch ReportSourav GangulyDC VS KKR
Home » Cricket Home » 'It Will Hurt Their Families, Ruin Cricket in Pakistan': Umar Akmal Sends Chilling Warning to Senior Players, Claims he Knows Their Secrets

'It Will Hurt Their Families, Ruin Cricket in Pakistan': Umar Akmal Sends Chilling Warning to Senior Players, Claims he Knows Their Secrets

In an interview, Umran Akmal has claimed he knows the secrets of several Pakistan seniors which can ruin their image

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 12:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Umar Akmal made his Pakistan debut in 2009. (AFP Photo)
Umar Akmal made his Pakistan debut in 2009. (AFP Photo)

Last year, Babar Azam’s interview with Inzamam-ul-Haq created waves with the current Pakistan Test and ODI captain claiming one of his cousins once denied his request to lend him a pair of joggers during the early phase of his cricket career.

Notably, Babar is the cousin of the famous Akmal brothers - Karman, Adnan and Umran - all three of whom represented Pakistan at the international level.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

While Babar didn’t reveal the name, it was being speculated that Umran could be the one in question.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Umran touched upon the controversy saying people shouldn’t make assumptions unless Babar himself claims that it was indeed him who denied the request.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

RELATED NEWS

Umran, who has fallen off the national selector’s radar, is also known for his social media presence.

During the conversation when questioned about the reactions to his videos, Umran said most these negative comments about his maturity are from cricketers.

“The questions over my maturity mostly come from cricketer," Umran told Nadir Ali’s podcast on YouTube.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

“I just want to convey this through your show today that those who talk a lot today, I have played a lot of cricket with them. They are my seniors and shouldn’t force me to reveal their secrets. Should I expose them, they will lose respect. Please, until you have an evidence, don’t level allegations against any player," he added.

When the host clarified if Umran was talking about active cricketers or former players, Umran responded, “The one I am talking about would know."

Advertisement

He continued, I respect them a lot. It’s simple. They feel that since I am a junior, they can do as they please. I have a family too. When you make allegations, my family gets hurt too. If I end up making their secrets public, their family will get hurt too. I have kept quiet because Pakistan fans have been quite nice and they will stop watching cricket (if the secrets are revealed). This is not something I want."

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 12:44 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 12:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics