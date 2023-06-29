'It's a Little Bit Sore at the Moment, a Bit of a Bruise': David Warner Battles Injury To Score Fifty at Lord's

David Warner came up with a vital half-century on the opening day of the second Ashes Test. Warner produced a stunning knock of 66 in the first innings of the second Test against England at the Lord’s. Following the completion of day one’s play, the southpaw revealed that he was battling through a bruised hand.

Warner said he had a sore hand and was in immense pain.

“It’s copped a battering the last two games, and in the nets, so it’s a little bit sore at the moment, a bit of a bruise but I’ll just see how we go after the game and I think we’ll examine it then. At the moment it’s quite tender. [I was] never in doubt, [but] it was quite sore," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“Initially, it was more in the palm, I’ve got a hotspot where my thumb is and every time the ball hits the bat it just jars. Then today I got hit back in the knuckle which I think Mohammed Shami hit me [on] in that World Test Championship. I’ve had my hand in an ice bucket all afternoon, so we’ll play it by ear and assess it after the game," he added.

While practicing in the nets, David Warner suffered a blow on his hand facing throw downs from the batting coach Michael Di Venuto. He has also been carrying a bruised palm due to catching.