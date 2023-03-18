'It's Getting Monotonous Without a Doubt': Sachin Tendulkar Suggests Changes in ODI Format

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has suggested changes to ODIs which can bring the thrill back to the format. Tendulkar scored 18426 runs in 463 ODIs and slammed 49 centuries and is widely regarded as the greatest batter to play the game. Meanwhile, the emergence of T20 cricket and the revival of Test cricket through World Test Championship has put the ODI format on the back foot. Several former cricketers and fans have suggested that ODI cricket has become a bit boring and needs changes to match up with the other two formats.

The Master Blaster suggested that the ODI has become monotonous as he also asserted that the use of two new balls per innings eliminates reverse swing from the game.

“It’s getting monotonous, without a doubt. The current format, which has been there for a while now is two new balls (per innings). When you have two new balls, you have kind of eliminated reverse swing. Even though, we are in the 40th over of the game, it’s just the 20th over of that ball. And the ball only starts reversing around the 30th over," Tendulkar said in India Today Conclave.

The legendary batter said that the game is losing the momentum from 15th to the 40th over.

“That element (reverse swing) is missing today because of two new balls. The current format, I feel, is heavy on bowlers. Right now, the game is becoming too predictable. From the 15th to the 40th over, it’s losing its momentum. It’s getting boring."

“So, both teams bowl in the first and the second half. Commercially too it is more viable as there will be three innings breaks instead of two," he added.

Tendulkar also feels that using saliva on the ball should return to the game.

“I am no medical expert but I think it should (saliva) be back because its happened over 100 years. Guys have used saliva and nothing drastic has happened. A couple of years in between were challenging and rightly so that decision (to ban use of saliva to polish the ball) was taken, but now it’s (Covid-19) behind us," opined Tendulkar.

