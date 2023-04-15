'It's One Where No One Understands': Car Crash Survivor Nicholas Pooran in Touch With Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant’s absence has become a major factor behind Delhi Capitals’ poor run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter suffered multiple injuries in a horrific car crash last year in December. On his way home to Roorkee, Pant dozed off and lost control of his car which rammed into a divider and caught fire. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Pant is on the road to recovery and will take a long time to return to the field. He arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch his team’s first home game this season and has also been spotted at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of DC’s clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pant has found support from West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran who suffered a horrific car accident himself and knows what the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is going through.

Pooran was also hospitalised more than eight years ago after suffering a car accident. It took him six months to start walking again. The West Indian said he is in touch with Pant, who will be out of action for a long time.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“It’s very challenging. It’s one where no one understands. Sometimes, I can remember… I have been chatting with Rishabh obviously. Both of us have a really good relationship. But there are times when you go into a place where you’re very depressed, and frustrated, because you want the healing process to happen so fast. But it’s difficult," Pooran said ahead of Lucknow Super Giants clash against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Advertisement

The recovery could take longer than expected and one has to deal with it patiently, said Pooran.

Speaking from his experience dealing with the low phase, Pooran said, “Sometimes you don’t see progress. In life, you want to see progress, you want it to happen so fast, but it doesn’t happen the whole time. It’s very challenging, but need to believe in yourself."

Advertisement

“Need to believe that whatever happened, happened for a reason. Can’t question it, because you won’t get an answer. You need to believe in your God as well. Have faith in yourself, have faith in your hard work," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here