I've Never Experienced A Day Where I Felt Isolated... I'm Genuinely Grateful: Prasidh Krishna On The Role Of Family, Friends Through His Rehab Period

India pacer Prasidh Krishna opened up about getting back into the Indian squad and making the most of his comeback series after recovering from a stress fracture and he made the opportunities count.

The Men in Blue won the three-T20I series 2-1 after the final game was washed out without a ball being bowled in Dublin on Wednesday.

Krishna was ruled out of action for almost an entire year after enduring a stress fracture during a competitive game for the Rajasthan Royals in August 2022. He, who was being looked upon as one of India’s potential white-ball experts, last played for India against Zimbabwe in an ODI in Harare in August 2022.

When asked about his family’s role during his rehabilitation period and process, Krishna said, “Their role has been crucial in maintaining my calm and composure throughout this journey. I’ve never experienced a day where I felt isolated or questioned why I wasn’t playing or participating like everyone else. There was never any sense of exclusion.

Advertisement

“My family, friends, and support network made sure I was included in everything, treating me just like one of them. I was regarded as any other person pursuing his interests, which contributed significantly to my sense of well-being. I’m genuinely grateful for the people I have around me."

Upon his comeback into the squad lately for the Ireland series, he made his impact known to everyone once again. Krishna played a key role in India’s series win. He returned with the figures of 2 for 32 in the first T20I while he claimed a couple of scalps by conceding 29 runs in the second match.

Prasidh Krishna will now gear up for the upcoming Asia Cup campaign, which kicks off on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan.

Advertisement India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and Nepal. The multi-nation will be jointly held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.