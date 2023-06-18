'King of Swing': James Anderson Completes 1100 First Class Wickets During Ashes 2023, Castles Alex Carey | WATCH

James Anderson will go down in history as one of the greatest pacers to play the Gentleman’s game, and during the first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston, the veteran surpassed yet another milestone. Anderson picked up his 1100th first-class wicket as soon as he got rid of Alex Carey, in the first session of Day 3 of the match between England and Australia.

While the 40-year-old toiled hard for the first two days to pick up his first wicket of Ashes 2023, he had to wait until the third day when he was given the ball by Ben Stokes in the first session and he helped England break the century stand between Usman Khawaja and Carey.

Alex had earlier survived a dismissal on Anderson’s first over on Day 3, the pacer managed to get the wicketkeeper-batter to give away a leading edge but much to his dismay, Jonny Bairstow couldn’t complete the catch and the ball bobbled out of his gloves.

In the 99th over of Australia’s first inning, Anderson delivered a beautiful ins-winging delivery on the fourth ball to castle Carey’s stumps.

The Aussie batter was at 66 and his luck finally run out as Anderson achieved a historic milestone of completing 1100 first-class wickets.

Watch James Anderson’s 1100 first-class wicket:

Talking about the first team in Edgbaston, Joe Root smashes a century, was batting at 118 when Ben Stokes took everyone by surprise and decided to declare the first innings at 393/8.

