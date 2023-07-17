Ashes 2023 4th Test: England Reveal Playing XI, Make 1 Change as Ollie Robinson Axed

Keeping up with their tradition of revealing their playing XI in the days ahead of the match, England Cricket have stated the group which will be taking to the field against Australia in Manchester for the fourth Test. Ashes 2023 has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride, there have been close games, dramatic exchanges, Alex Carey’s dismissal against Jonny Bairstow during the second Test and then England’s comeback in the third Test.

The series currently stands 2-1 in Australia’s favour, who need just one more win to wrap up the Ashes’ latest edition. While the Aussies have kept their cards close to their chest, England have revealed the playing XI for the upcoming game which will be played at the Old Trafford.

Ben Stokes has made just 1 change to his side from their previous outing as Ollie Robinson makes way for veteran Jimmy Anderson.

While the entire lineup remains the same, Anderson, who was rested for the third Test at Headingley comes back in place of Robinson.

Interestingly, the veteran pacer has picked up just three wickets in two matches during the ongoing Ashes.

The 40-year-old returned to the side for his home ground after Robinson struggled with some back spasms in the previous game, however, he was considered fit to play so the decision from England is more of a late tactical call.

