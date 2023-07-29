'I've Got no Interest': James Anderson Shuts Down Retirement Talks

James Anderson will be ringing in his 41st birthday on Sunday but the veteran has no plans to retire from international cricket despite undergoing a lean patch in the ongoing Ashes 2023 between England and Australia. With the series heading towards its end, Anderson has so far managed just six wickets and has just one innings left to improve his tally.

Anderson is England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 690 scalps so far which also make him the most prolific fast bowler in the format’s history.

He admits that retirement talks have been doing the rounds ever since he entered his 30s but there are no immediate plans to take the plunge.

Advertisement

“As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, people are asking how long you’ve got left," Anderson told the BBC’s Test Match Special after the second day’s play on Friday.

“But in the past three or four years, I’ve bowled as well as I ever have. I feel like I’ve been in so much control, my body has been in a good place, my skills are as good as they ever have been. In terms of retirement, I’ve got no interest in going any time soon. I feel like I’ve got a lot more to give," he added.

Anderson dismissed Mitchell Marsh on Friday as Australia were bowled out for 295, a lead of just 12 runs on first innings.

Anderson was benched for the third Test in Headingley which England went on to win after having conceded a 2-0 lead. He says there’s still lot more left in him.