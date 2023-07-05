Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph Exit ICC World Cup Qualifier Squad for India's tour

As part of workload management, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph are set to leave the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier held in Zimbabwe, in order to manage the workload with the test series against India coming up next week.

The official Twitter handle of Cricket West Indies (CWI) stated, “Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will depart early from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They will miss the last two Super Six matches as they return to the Caribbean. This is with the view of managing their workloads ahead of the Test Series vs India."

Considered one of the favourites to qualify for the World Cup being hosted in India, their aspirations were brought to a halt as they managed to get themselves eliminated in the Super Sixes stage of the competition.

In the group stage, side started off on a good note by recording wins against USA and Nepal and but themselves at risk of not being able to feature in the World Cup by losing to the hosts Zimbabwe and losing a super over to the Netherlands.

The losses came to haunt them in the Super Sixes stage of the tournament as their losses in the group stage was carried forward since Zimbabwe and Netherlands managed to qualify as well.