Jason Roy Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Shreyas Iyer's Replacement For IPL 2023

Star England batter Jason Roy has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for the remainder of the IPL 2023 after their first-choice captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out form the entire season. Roy has been signed for Rs 2.8 crore from his base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Iyer has been ruled out of the tournament while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed his unavailability for the season.

Roy, who earlier featured in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2021, he played five games, scoring 150 runs, including a half-century. The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a S/R of 137.61 with 8 fifties.

It was earlier reported that Iyer is expected to be out of action for at least three months as he’s set to undergo a back surgery. He’s also expected to miss the final of the ICC World Test Championship slated to be played in June.

Iyer has been troubled by the back injury since he returned home from the Bangladesh tour. Before the start of the ongoing IPL, he was ruled out from the first half of the season with KKR announcing Nitish Rana as their interim-captain for the duration of his absence.

Iyer was at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and expected to start his rehabilitation there giving KKR hope of his availability at some point. However, reportedly the 28-year-old was unable to train following which he took the decision to undergo surgery.

KKR began their season with a defeat to Punjab Kings Mohali. They will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday in what will be their first home game of the season.

Earlier on Wednesday, PBKS signed uncapped Gurnoor Singh Brar as replacement for injured Angad Singh Bawa.

