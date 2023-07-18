'Coming Home': Jasprit Bumrah Announces India Comeback in Viral Instagram Post

Ending the suspense over his fitness, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has subtly indicated he’s primed for India comeback. Bumrah has been recovering from a surgery he underwent earlier this year and is expected to make international return next month.

Bumrah has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and on Tuesday morning, he shared a clip of pictures showing him bowling at full throttle in the nets.

CricketNext had earlier reported that the Indian cricket team can expect Bumrah for the three-match T20I series in Ireland next month.

However, it’s not clear whether Bumrah will play domestic cricket before his India return.

NCA has reportedly made it mandatory for players undergoing long injury layoffs to play domestic cricket first before playing international cricket.

Bumrah though could play in the Deodhar Trophy (zonal one-day competition) for West Zone but there are reports that NCA wants his workload to be limited to four overs for now.

The development is a major boost to India with 2023 ODI World Cup less than two months away now.

The Indian team management has been sweating over the fitness issues of a host of first-choice stars including Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

While there’s no official word on the timelines of their India comebacks, the selectors will be hoping they are fully fit and available by the time they have to announce the squad for the ODI World Cup slated to get underway from October 5 in Ahmedabad.