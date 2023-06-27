Jasprit Bumrah Bowling Seven Overs in Nets, Set to Play Practice Matches at NCA Next Month: Report

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah last played for the Indian team in September 2022, and with just 100 days remaining in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the Indian team have received a major boost as the speedster is nearing full fitness. As per a report in PTI, Bumrah is bowling seven overs in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and he is likely to play practice matches next month.

Recently, Cricketnext had reported that Bumrah is likely to make his comeback during the T20I series against Ireland which is slated to be played in August, shortly before the Asia Cup 2023.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old had undergone a surgery in March after the back niggle that has kept him out of action for more than a year, taking into account the previous back injury that he aggravated after playing against Australia last year.

ALSO READ| ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: India To Begin Campaign vs Australia; IND vs PAK on Oct 15

A source privy to the developments told PTI that Bumrah has been ‘recovering well’ and he has been bowling seven overs at the NCA.

“For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period," said the source.

He added, “He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then."

Advertisement

Former strength and conditioning coach of Team India, Ramji Srinivasan meanwhile has echoed the words of ex-India coach Ravi Shastri, who has warned the BCCI against rushing back Bumrah and avoiding the mistake they made last year.

ALSO READ| Mohammed Shami Requested to be Rested For West Indies Tour: Report

“He should not be hurried. Playing practice matches at the NCA is a good step as it will help tune his body to the demands of a match. But he should be made to play in some actual (domestic) matches before bringing him to top-level cricket," said Srinivasan.