‘If Others are Expecting, It's Their Problem’: Bumrah Keeps Himself Away From ‘Unnecessary Pressure’

Jasprit Bumrah is returning to international cricket after a lengthy 11-month injury layoff. A stress fracture in his back kept him away from action and despite repeated attempts, he couldn’t make an early comeback. But better late than never. After working at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Bumrah is raring to go against Ireland in the first T20I on Friday and is in no mood to hold himself back.

The right-arm quick is the designated captain for the three-match T20I series and in the absence of the senior pros, Bumrah will aim to lead the group of youngsters to achieve success in the tour before they head to China for the Asian Games.

Ahead of the series opener, captain Bumrah addressed the pre-match press conference and gave an update on his physical condition.

“All good, very happy to be back. Have been working very hard at the NCA. It’s been a long road but yeah, very happy to be back. I’m looking forward to it," Bumrah said on the eve of the first T20I in Dublin.

The 29-year-old’s potential return was one of the most discussed topics during his time away in these 11 months with even skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid accepting that not having the speedster at their disposal has hurt them. But Bumrah kept himself away from the weight of expectations. As he is fit now, he just wants to enjoy the game.

“I respect their opinion but irrespective they are good or bad, I don’t take anyone’s opinion seriously. I don’t want to put myself under pressure. I don’t put unnecessary expectations on me. I am coming back after a long time, I want to enjoy it now. I’m not thinking that I have to contribute a lot or I will change everything. I’m coming with minimal expectations. If others are expecting, it’s their problem, not mine," Bumrah said.