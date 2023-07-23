'Question Mark Whether he Will be Able to Bowl the Same Way': Former India Opener on Jasprit Bumrah

With the 2023 ODI World Cup fast approaching, the Indian team will be hoping for star pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s return to full fitness ahead of the marquee event. It’s been nearly 10 months now since Bumrah last played competitive cricket as he dealt with back issues before undergoing surgery earlier this year.

The 29-year-old has missed several major tournaments during his injury layoff and the Indian team has felt his absence. Recent developments indicate that the fast bowler could be back in action as soon as next month with the Ireland tour.

BCCI recently gave an update on Bumrah saying he will be playing in some practice matches and that its medical team is happy with his progress.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer reckons that India have missed Bumrah in death overs. “He (Bumrah) is a huge part of the bowling attack. I feel he will have an extremely important role in the World Cup. We are missing him in death bowling. We have missed him this entire year," Jaffer said on JioCinema.

Jaffer though has a little concern whether Bumrah will be the same bowler as before his long injury layoff.

“…he needs to come back to (full) fitness, and there will be a question mark whether he will be able to bowl the same way, at the same pace. If does that, there can’t be anything better than that," Jaffer said.

India pacer Ishant Sharma called Bumrah a match winner and says he remains the leader of the pacer attack.