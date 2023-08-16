Bumrah is Back, Troubles Teammates in the Nets with Lethal Bouncers & Juicy Yorkers: WATCH

The BCCI on Wednesday shared a video on social media that certainly left the Indian cricket fans delighted. It was a video clip in which ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be seen troubling his teammates in the nets. A second-string Team India is on a tour of Ireland to play three T20Is, starting August 18. The team will be led by Bumrah who is making a comeback from a long injury layoff. The seniors have been rested for the tour so as to keep the fresh for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023. At the same time, the regular coaching staff has been given a break and has been replaced by the likes of Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule.

The video shared by BCCI shows Jasprit Bumrah blowing full throttle in the nets. He forced a right-hand batter, most likely Ruturaj Gaikwad, to go down with a lethal bouncer and then almost crushed the toe of a left-handed batter, seemingly Washington Sundar.

“The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him," the caption of the video read.

Notably, Bumrah bowled for the first time in India colours after 11 months following his return to the national side. The three T20Is against Ireland will be great opportunity for the speedster to prove his match fitness and get picked for the forthcoming Asia Cup and the subsequent ICC World Cup 2023.

Litmus test for Sanju Samson

With scores of 12, 7 and 13 in the three games that he batted in the five-match T20 series against West Indies, Sanju Samson has himself invited trouble and one shouldn’t be surprised if Jitesh dons the big gloves and plays as a designated finisher during the Ireland series beginning on Friday.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to open and Tilak Varma, after a fine debut series in the West Indies settled at No. 4, the slot that may be up for grabs is No. 3 in the absence of the brilliant Suryakumar Yadav.