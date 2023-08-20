Bigger Run up, Longer Follow Through: Bumrah Modifies Bowling Action to Remain Injury Free

For nearly 11 months, Jasprit Bumrah has been watching from a distance as his India teammates participated in various global tournaments including the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in 2022 followed by the final of World Test Championship in June this year.

Back trouble kept Bumrah away from action for a long time and India did feel his absence. He’s back on the field playing competitive cricket just about in time to prove fitness for the challenges ahead. His first outing in India colours was quite impressive - two wickets in very first over during the 1st T20I against Ireland on Friday in Dublin that resulted in a player-of-the-match award.

To address the back injury, Bumrah underwent surgery and then at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, began his recovery. During that stint, he worked on his bowling action, modified it so as to put less pressure on his body without compromising on pace.

How Bumrah ‘Remodeled Action’

The result is Bumrah now has a slightly bigger run up to the bowling crease followed by a longer follow through.

As per a report in news agency PTI, the 29-year-old pacer took the decision to make sure he stays away from injury for a longer time.

“Prior to his stress fracture breakdown, if you closely watch Bumrah’s bowling videos, he would first briskly walk six to seven steps and then load up at the bowling crease on his seventh stride to unleash his thunderbolts," aan NCA Level-III certified coach was quoted as saying by PTI.

“While watching him bowl against Ireland, one could witness that he has increased his run-up by 2-3 strides with a bigger follow through compared to earlier times. It’s not a massive revamp of his action but a slight bit of remodelling in order to stay injury free for a long time," the coach added.

The Benefit

The big question: What is the need for a longer run up?

“It is all about having an increased momentum which is a must for tearaway quick bowlers," the coach explained.

“Boom was earlier like a fighter jet. Even shorter run-up after a few rapid walking strides meant that entire pace that he generated came from the thrust provided by his shoulder and back. The injury was bound to happen because his run-up hardly gave him any momentum.

“But post injury, he has increased I guess 2-3 strides at the max. Now fast bowling requires strong legs. The slightly longer run-up is giving him time to build the momentum and allow his legs to be a force multiplier.

“And then a slightly longer follow-through that puts less pressure on the back just after release. I am sure this will help him in curbing injuries in future," the coach said.

Bumrah kept his speed in the 80-85 mph range but with more game time, he’s expected to increase it.

“Pace comes with rhythm. The best part was that he looked very fit and as he builds miles in his legs, the pace will automatically increase with every game," the coach explained.

Bumrah’s Own Call

The coach also claimed that Bumrah himself took those decisions and the coaches were only there for guidance.